Wasatch County School District employee arrested after allegedly giving alcohol to minors

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Wasatch County School District employee has been arrested after allegedly giving alcohol to minors at her home.

A news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said investigators booked the employee, Ashley Ann Morgan, 33, into the Summit County Jail following an investigation into an incident involving multiple students. The incident took place at Morgan’s Summit County residence in September of 2019, the news release said.

“In an interview with a 17-year-old female student, she disclosed that the school district employee and former Division of Child and Family Services worker invited the 17-year-old and two other male students to her Summit County residence to drink alcohol on Sept. 20, 2019,” the news release said. “The female student said Morgan provided alcohol to her and the male students and encouraged the female student to have sexual contact with one of the males.”

In a separate report made to Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in November of 2019, Morgan denied having students to her Summit County residence, the news release said.

“Morgan sent text messages to the 17-year-old student, telling her if she was interviewed by the authorities or police to tell them she was never at Morgan’s house and nothing ever happened,” the news release said. “Additionally, Morgan threatened to disclose personal information of the student, obtained from being a prior DCFS caseworker, if the student reported Morgan to authorities.”

Morgan was booked into the Summit County Jail on the following charges:

• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Witness tampering

• Child abuse