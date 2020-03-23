Wasatch County Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured snowmobiler at Mill Hollow Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Wasatch County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team went out on a report of an injured snowmobiler late Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded at 5:10 p.m. to Mill Hollow Reservoir, where a 25-year-old man and his snowmobile had ended up in the creek bed, WCSO Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man’s injuries required help from EMS, SAR and the U.S. Forest Service. First response teams also responded to the area to lend assistance, the post said.