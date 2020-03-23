Wasatch County Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured snowmobiler at Mill Hollow Reservoir

Wasatch County Sheriff's Search and Rescue went out to help an injured snowmobiler at Mill Hollow Reservoir on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Photo: Wasatch County SAR/Facebook

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Wasatch County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team went out on a report of an injured snowmobiler late Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded at 5:10 p.m. to Mill Hollow Reservoir, where a 25-year-old man and his snowmobile had ended up in the creek bed, WCSO Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The man’s injuries required help from EMS, SAR and the U.S. Forest Service. First response teams also responded to the area to lend assistance, the post said.

