Wasatch County search and rescue crews assist 2 stranded snowmobilers

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County search and rescue crews assisted two stranded snowmobilers early Sunday afternoon.

Two men, ages 31 and 56, were able to call 911 at approximately 12:40 p.m. after being stranded in a rugged canyon in the Clyde Creek area west of Strawberry Reservoir, said a Facebook post.

“Wasatch SAR teams were deployed to the area to assist,” the post said. “The men were riding old model sleds and became stranded in the deep snow. Both were tired but in great shape.”

The entire rescue took approximately two-and-a-half hours.