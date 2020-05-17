Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews assist overdue dirt bikers

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews assisted a group of overdue dirt bikers Saturday night.

“At approximately 10:15 p.m. Wasatch County Search and Rescue was paged for an overdue party in the Trail Creek area,” said a news release on Facebook. “This is the farthest southern point in Wasatch County.”

Four dirt bikers had been riding most of the day when they encountered snow on the trail, the news release said.

“The group got separated and one of the men called his wife to report they were lost, tired and almost out of gas,” the news release added. “They knew the exact trail they were on and what direction they were heading. This ended up being critical for the speed in which were able to locate them.”

At approximately 12:15 a.m. SAR crews found two of the men, who had been hiking for more than five miles after not being able to ride any further. They were cold and thirsty, the news release said.

“They were able to give a general direction of travel and the Department of Public Safety helicopter that was dispatched one-and-a-half hours prior was able to locate the other two men within five minutes!” the news release said “All four men were transported back to their vehicles.”

All crews were back to Heber at approximately 2 a.m.

“We would like to give a huge thank you to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Fish and Wildlife, DPS, our deputies and our dispatchers for this search,” the news release said. “It could have not gone smoother thanks to their help.”