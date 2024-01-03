Emergency rescuers busy with holiday duty in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews and more were kept hopping over the holiday weekend.

Events began with a man thrown from his horse Sunday afternoon shortly before New Year’s Eve was officially underway.

“A 67-year-old male had fallen off his horse and required medical assistance,” Wasatch County Search and Rescue said in sharing their adventures online Tuesday.

The incident, dispatched just after 2 p.m. at Little Pole Canyon, required the presence of the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office as well as SAR. Plus the University of Utah’s AirMed chopper was needed to transport the injured man. Family members commenting on Facebook said he suffered a broken arm.

The next SAR call-out came three hours later in the Strawberry area with a family stranded. “Their UTV had some mechanical problems. SAR dispatched a team to assist.”

Finally, New Year’s Day, “at 15:46 today dispatch was notified of a Snowmobile vs. Tree accident in Lake Creek east of Heber City.

“A 16-yr-old female collided with a tree. Wasatch Fire, Wasatch County SAR and University of Utah AirMed were dispatched to assist. The patient was evacuated via Airmed.” No word on her condition, but Facebook comments were upbeat.