Wasatch County Sheriff: Man, woman found floating in Deer Creek Reservoir have died

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that a man and woman found unconscious, floating in Deer Creek Reservoir on Sunday morning have died.

“The 72-year-old man and 58-year-old woman found unconscious and floating in Deer Creek this morning unfortunately both passed away,” says a statement issued Sunday evening.

“They were married and from Chandler, AZ. They were boating with adult children at Deer Creek Reservoir when the husband/father entered the water to swim with one of the adult children. When he began struggling in the water, his wife entered the water to assist.

“Family members reported witnessing both the husband and wife go under the water and not surface for an extended period of time.”

The call came to the 911 center at about 11:45 a.m., the initial Facebook post says.

“Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire, State Parks officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded,” it says. “While emergency crews were en route, Good Samaritan boaters assisted in bringing the patients to shore.”

Fire and medical crews worked to revive the couple, said the first post, issued at 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

The Sunday evening news release said the Utah State Medical Examiner will assess the bodies.

“The cause of death in this kind of situation is determined by the State Medical Examiner’s office,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office statement says. “However, preliminary information suggests both individuals may have drowned. Neither was wearing a life jacket.”