Wasatch County Sheriff seeks public’s help finding missing fisherman

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who went fly fishing Thursday and hasn’t been heard from since then.

Robert “Austin” Harker, 34, from the Millcreek area, traveled to the Strawberry River southeast of Heber City to fly fish on Thursday morning. He was expected to return that afternoon.

Harker called his wife Thursday morning and told her the Soldier Creek Dam Road he had planned to use was closed, and he was driving farther east to fish.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since about 11 a.m. Thursday, and his vehicle has not been located, a WCSO Facebook post said.

Harker was driving a 2013, gray, four-door Toyota Tacoma truck with a shell. A hard-sided fishing rod is mounted on the top of the shell.

Harker is Caucasian, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs about 210 pounds. He has a short beard.

He is likely wearing fishing clothing and gear. He reportedly always wears a hat while fishing, the post said.

Anyone who has seen Austin Harker or his vehicle, or who has any information regarding his possible whereabouts, is asked to call the Wasatch County 911 Center at 435-654-1411.