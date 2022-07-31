Wasatch County Sheriff seeks public’s help finding missing man

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wasatch County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for three days.

Colby Sheriff, 34, was last seen on Thursday, July 28, near Daniels Summit Lodge, which is near Heber City.

Sheriff is Caucasian, stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He has a beard, and may be wearing a tan and black hat, a gray T-shirt, dark shorts, and white or gray shoes.

If you’ve seen Sheriff on foot in the vicinity of Daniels Summit Lodge or Strawberry Ridge radio tower, the WCSO asks you call 435-654-WCSO.

If you have game cameras in the area, please look for Sheriff recorded on them as soon as possible, the WCSO asks you call the same number, above.

If you find Colby’s water bottle (photo below) in the area, please call the WCSO at the same number, 435-654-WCSO.