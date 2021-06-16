Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam taking advantage of recent accidents

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam taking advantage of recent accidents in the area.

“We are investigating scam artists who are taking advantage of the families of those recently killed in area accidents,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

“Scammers are using Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to ask for donations for the families of those impacted by recent accidents.”

On June 12, officials announced the accidental deaths of five young residents within the period of one week.

The scammers are using the names and pictures of the families’ involved and pretending to be these families, the post said.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to avoid being defrauded:

Do not give out your personal information or banking information.

Do not purchase gift cards and give the information from the gift cards online or over the phone to any source.

Know the families involved in these accidents are NOT reaching out and soliciting donations.

The post also gives the official Venmo accounts set up by each family, or representatives.

“Know that scammers have created Venmo account names very similar to those listed above so, if you’re going to give using Venmo, please ensure the account name you’re sending to is exactly as listed above,” the post said.