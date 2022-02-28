Wasatch County S&R, other agencies rescue injured snowmobiler

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue volunteers responded to a snowmobile accident Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the Mud Creek area at 15:54 p.m. on a medical rescue.

“Wasatch County Search & Rescue and Wasatch County Fire & EMS deployed teams to the area to assist,” a WCS&R statement says.

“The patient, a 53-year-old male, had injuries which required extraction via helicopter hoist. Intermountain Life Flight did an awesome job helping us get the patient out of the remote location.”