Wasatch County S&R rescues motorist stranded on snowmobile trail

HEBER CITY, Utah, March 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials here Sunday were sharing a stranded motorist’s story as something of a cautionary tale.

A call came in to the county emergency dispatch center of the truck predicament Thursday on a snowmobile trail a few miles up the Wolfcreek area. The truck had become bogged down on the groomed trail, requiring the attention of the Wasatch County Search & Rescue team.

The driver had roamed out of cell phone range, according to the team’s posted news release. The man had already spent one night in his truck. His plight was reported by a passerby.

“Please do not take your car or truck on the snowmobile trails,” the team advised. “Your car is not a sled.”