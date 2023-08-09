Wasatch County updates Monday’s stabbing/shooting as a father/son conflict

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah Aug. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Monday’s stabbing and shooting incident involved a father and son confrontation, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to Swiss Mountain Estates, a cabin area west of Midway, Monday evening to find one male dead from a gunshot wound and another stabbed. The stabbing victim was airlifted to a hospital and the other man pronounced dead at the scene.

“Initial reports were that an adult male, 25 years of age, used a knife to stab his father, 53 years of age, multiple times,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday night press release.

“At the time of the incident, multiple 911 callers stated that the father defended himself using a firearm.”

Wasatch County Fire and Life Flight medical helicopter responded to the scene and the father was flown to Utah Valley Hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition, the sheriff said.

“This is an active investigation and the names of those involved are not being released at this time. We can confirm that there are no ongoing threats or safety concerns to the public.”