Wasatch High School to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch High School in Heber City will be transitioning to online learning for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“In collaboration with the Wasatch County Health Department, it has been determined that Wasatch High School will move to online education only beginning Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 24,” said a news release from Wasatch School District. “Fall break for students, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 19, falls within this window.”

Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 26, the news release said.

Extracurricular activities will continue, and any future cases will be handled on a program-by-program basis.

“Our in-school mitigation efforts have proven to be effective,” the news release said. “However, the recent increase in community COVID cases has had a direct impact on our high school students and staff.”

This adjustment applies only to Wasatch High School; no other district schools are approaching the threshold for closing.