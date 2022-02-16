Wasatch Search & Rescue helps stranded hikers at Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16 (Gephardt Daily) — A casual weekend hike turned into an ice rescue last weekend at Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews were summoned at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on a stranded hiker rescue call, a Facebook post from the group says.

Crews responded to the Wallsburg Bay area.

“Wasatch Dispatch received a 911 call to report a stranded party,” the post says.

“Two people had been hiking along the ice around the lake. The parties became stuck when it became dark and the ice turned to open water.

“Wasatch County Search & Rescue Ice Rescue Team was dispatched to the area to assist. All made it off the lake safely.”

The operation took about two hours.