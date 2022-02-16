Wasatch Search & Rescue helps stranded hikers at Deer Creek Reservoir

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Wasatch County Search & Rescue

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 16 (Gephardt Daily) — A casual weekend hike turned into an ice rescue last weekend at Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews were summoned at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on a stranded hiker rescue call, a Facebook post from the group says.

Crews responded to the Wallsburg Bay area.

“Wasatch Dispatch received a 911 call to report a stranded party,” the post says.

Photo: Wasatch County Search & Rescue

“Two people had been hiking along the ice around the lake. The parties became stuck when it became dark and the ice turned to open water.

“Wasatch County Search & Rescue Ice Rescue Team was dispatched to the area to assist. All made it off the lake safely.”

Photo: Wasatch County Search & Rescue

The operation took about two hours.

The red dot marks the approximate location of the rescue operation. Image: Google Maps

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here