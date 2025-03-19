Washington City PD arrests man for alleged armed road rage incident

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Washington City arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday morning after he allegedly pointed a Glock-style handgun at a man who admitted making an accidental traffic violation.

Nathan Chischilly was arrested for investigation of allegedly threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight, classified as a third-degree felony due to a road-rage enhancement.

The claimant said that after his accidental traffic violation, “another driver brandished a handgun at him. The victim stated the suspect, later identified as Nathan Chischilly, pointed a green laser at him that he saw was mounted to a black Glock-style handgun,” Chischilly’s arrest document says.

The claimant provided Chischilly’s license plate number, and dispatch did a records check to identify the registered owner.

“Nathan admitted to being involved with this incident,” his affidavit says. “Nathan stated the victim made an improper lane change. Nathan stated that the vehicle then swerved at him and cut him off. Nathan stated at that time, he didn’t know if the victim was attempting to hit him, so he pointed his Glock handgun at the victim and turned on the mounted green laser.”

Chischilly told officers he and the other driver “pulled over, and he walked to the passenger side of the victim’s car and yelled at him before leaving the area.”

The handgun was recovered in the vehicle, and the arresting officer observed the green laser mounted on it, the arrest document says.

“I advised Nathan he was under arrest and secured his wrists in handcuffs” and took him into custody without incident, the statement says.

Chischilly’s bail was set at $1,000.