WASHINGTON, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City police are asking for help identifying a suspect sought in multiple cases.

“We are requesting assistance from citizens to help identify the male in these images,” says the WCPD statement, issued Monday morning on Facebook. “He is wanted for several crimes within Washington city.

“If you can identify this male, please contact the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-1515 and reference incident No. 22z003623.”