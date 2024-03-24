Washington City police seek tips after theft worth $1K at retail business

WASHINGTON, Utah, March 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City Police officials are asking for help locating two women who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise into bags, then left the business without paying.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 20.

“Two women, with a young child, were seen loading over $1,000 worth of shoes at the Shoe Carnival into bags and then left without paying,” the WCPD statement says. “They were seen leaving the area in a black Jeep Wrangler, but the license plate is too blurry to identify.

“The second woman is blond with glasses, wearing a white hoodie, but the video is too blurry to post,” the statement says.

“If you have any information on these two females contact the Washington City Police Department, 435-986-1679. Case 24z002296.”