Washington City police: Woman tries to steal relative’s pickup, abandons her own baby

WASHINGTON, Utah, Aug. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility Tuesday after Washington City police say she attempted to take a relative’s pickup truck, abandoned her infant, and fled police.

Gephardt Daily is not releasing the woman’s to maintain the privacy of the child involved.

The woman, in her 30s, was reported by a family member who said the woman tried to steal her pickup truck.

“The female stated her child is sick, and tried to steal the complainant’s vehicle,” say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Washington City Police Department. “The complainant stated then the female got back into her black (SUV) and left the area.

“The complainant advised the female left her 2-month-old baby at the residence before she left the area.”

Police arrived to find the female complainant holding the infant. Friends of the complainant also reported seeing the incident.

The baby “looked to have a small scratch on her left cheek along with a rash along her back,” the officer’s statement says. “The baby seemed to still be in good health. At this time I contacted medical staff and requested they arrive on scene and assess the infant. While the infant was being cared for I took a more clear statement from all three witnesses.”

The infant was later transported to the St. George Regional Hospital by EMS staff to be checked out as a safety precaution.

Witnesses told investigators the woman pulled her black SUV into the driveway, and hit the resident’s pickup truck at the tow hitch.

“The witnesses advised the female kept stating her child is sick and she needed to go to the hospital. The suspect female then proceeded to open the door to the unlocked Dodge Ram pickup, which belonged to the complainant, and attempt to start the vehicle. The witnesses advised the keys were not in the vehicle so the truck did not start. The witnesses stated they pulled the suspect female out of the vehicle.

“At this time the suspect female started grabbing items out of the vehicle and setting them on the curb. A small purse, a cardboard FedEx box, and a car seat along with the 2-month-old baby inside of it. The female then proceeded to get into her (SUV) vehicle and leave the scene.”

The Federal Express box had the woman’s address, and police obtained a photo of her, which witnesses identified as the woman from the incident. An Attempt to Locate was issued in Washington County after the vehicle model and plate were determined.

An officer noticed the vehicle after it “passed him at about 100 mph,” arrest documents say. “Officer Piedra turned on his overhead lights and pursued the (SUV) vehicle. The suspect vehicle did not stop for law enforcement and continued westbound.”

Soon after, “officer Piedra was advised to discontinue his pursuit by administrative staff.” The woman and the black SUV were located later at a St. George address, her affidavit says.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of:

Child abandonment, a third-degree felony

Theft of an operable motor vehicle, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Child abuse injury/reckless, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

The woman was ordered to be held without bail.