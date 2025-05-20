Washington Co. Sheriff: Recreational shooter dead after gunshot believed self-inflicted, accidental

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from the Warner Valley area of Washington County died after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, which investigators believe was self-inflicted and accidental.

Deputies were called to the scene at 11:27 a.m. Sunday, says a WCSO news release issued Tuesday.

“The St. George Consolidated Communications Center received a call reporting an adult male down in the Warner Valley area who appeared to have accidentally shot himself,” the release says.

“Medical Units from the the Hurricane Valley Fire District and Washington City Fire Department responded, and law enforcement units from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington City Police Department responded.”

“The male was transported to the St. George Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Preliminary findings have indicated the male subject suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to his torso while he was recreational shooting in the Warner Valley area.”

The man’s name has not been released.