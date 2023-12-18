Washington Co. Sheriff seeks tips after ‘tiny house’ goes missing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a tiny house that has disappeared.

“Have you seen me?,” the WCSO news release begins.

“Somehow this tiny house has been misplaced,” it continues. “Someone may have borrowed it without the owner’s permission and have not told anyone where they left it…. If you happen to see a tiny house like this in the desert or somewhere that seems out of place, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 435-634-5730 and ask to speak to a deputy. The case number is 23W007359.”

The post also contains the tag #TinyHouse#WeKnowTheHousingMarketIsBadButThisIsExtreeme.

