Washington County car dealer jailed after alleged fraud totaling $1.7M

IVINS, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ivins man is facing 40 charges, including 15 felonies, after law enforcement officials say dozens of complaints alleged the suspect defrauded people and businesses out of a total of $1,732,514.

Many of the charges involve allegedly obtaining cars to sell, then not paying the providers after the vehicles were sold.

David L. Donleavy, 44 and owner of Elite Auto Credit, on Friday was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in connection with allegedly defrauding car dealerships, lenders and citizens over a period of years.

Court records show that Donleavy faces charges of:

Communications fraud, a second-degree felony

Nine counts of theft, a second-degree felony

Five counts of Equity skimming of a vehicle, a third-degree felony

18 counts of failure to deliver a title to a dealer, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of special plates, dealers/dismantlers, a class B misdemeanor

Three counts of failure to pay a warranty or service contract, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of failure to pay off lien on motor vehicle traded, a class B misdemeanor

According to Utah County Sheriff records, Donleavy’s bail was set at $250,000.