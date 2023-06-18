Washington County crews rescue 2 injured at Gunlock State Park

GUNLOCK, Utah, June 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County search and rescue crews assisted two people injured Saturday in separate incidents at Gunlock State Park.

The first rescue involved a man in his 40s who fell from the top of Gunlock Falls and hit the side of the cliff face before landing in the water 30-40 feet below, Washington County Sheriff Search and Rescue stated on its Facebook page.

The man suffered two possibly broken legs and a suspected broken jaw, the post states.

Bystanders were able to get the man out of the water before first responders arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. He was stabilized at the scene and carried to a helicopter, who then transported him to an area hospital.

Crews later assisted an 18-year-old woman who was injured while cliff diving with friends at Gunlock Falls.

“[She] jumped off a cliff and fell approximately 50 feet before entering the water,” the post states. “It is unknown if the spot she jumped was too shallow, or [if] she hit one of the several submerged rocks just under the water in the pool. She suffered a suspected femur fracture as a result of the fall.”

The woman also was stabilized at the scene and transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of injuries and drownings at Gunlock Falls the last couple months,” the post states. “Please be careful if you decide to go visit. Do not cliff jump into the water and stay away from fast moving sections of water.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue, and the Gunlock Fire Department also assisted in the rescues, according to the sheriff’s office.