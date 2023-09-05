Washington County crews rescue man lost on Pine Valley Mountain

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews in Washington County assisted a man who got lost Monday on Pine Valley Mountain.

Crews responded to the Oak Grove campground area, where a man had used his Apple Watch to contact 911 and send his GPS location, Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media.

“After two and a half hours of hiking, team members were still a couple hours away from the [man’s] location. A drone was used to locate the male at his GPS coordinates and communicate with him,” the post says.

Due to the “treacherous terrain” and distance rescue crews would have to cover, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded and hoisted the man back to Oak Grove, the post says.

“They also were kind enough to give our team members a ride back to the bottom. Thanks to all parties involved and especially our volunteers who responded to help out on their holiday weekend!”