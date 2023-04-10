Washington County crews rescue woman who fell in Snow Canyon lava tubes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was rescued and taken by helicopter to a hospital after falling in the Snow Canyon lava tubes and sustaining a possible head injury.

Search and rescue crews responded to the lava caves in Snow Canyon State Park to assist the fallen woman, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page Sunday.

Crews used a stokes basket and ropes to safely carry the injured woman to an Intermountain Life Flight helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thanks to all the volunteers taking time out of their busy Easter weekend to help out,” the post states.