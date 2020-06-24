Washington County crews undertake 7-hour rescue after hiker bitten by rattlesnake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County crews undertook a seven-hour rescue after a hiker was bitten by a rattlesnake.

A Facebook post from Washington County Search and Rescue said crews responded to the Pine Valley Mountain Mill Canyon trail Monday night on a medical assist.

“A hiker scouting in the area for the upcoming hunts stepped over a rock and stepped on a rattlesnake,” the post said. “He suffered a bite on his calf. SAR responded to assist with medical and help transport.”

The response, locating and stabilizing the patient, and getting him out to a waiting helicopter took approximately seven hours.