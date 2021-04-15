Washington County man arrested on felony charge of enticing a minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County man has been arrested on a charge of enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of St. George said Wayne Clarence Morris Jr., 45, is also facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

On April 9, the suspect used the Internet and text messaging to “solicit, seduce, lure, or entice an individual Wayne believed to be a 13-year-old girl” in Washington County, the statement said. The person was actually an undercover police officer.

In the course of the communication, Morris proposed a sexual act, the statement said, and asked the “girl” to provide him with a nude photo.

He then arranged to meet the “girl” and was arrested when he arrived at the location.

“Wayne lives in Las Vegas, Nev. and travels as a repair technician for his job,” the statement said. “Wayne has no ties to the area and traveled to the area to the meet with the ’13-year-old girl’ on his way back from completing a repair.”

The felonies were committed while Morris was on probation or parole.

He was transported to Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail.