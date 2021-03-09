Washington County man arrested on felony domestic abuse charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington City man is being held without bail after he allegedly assaulted a woman with whom he had a relationship.

Alberto Brambila, 26, is being held without bail in the Washington County Jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Domestic violence presence of child, serious injury, a third-degree felony

Damage/interrupt communications device, a class B misdemeanor

Washington City Police officers responded to a Feb. 28 call of domestic violence and met the alleged victim at a location different than the scene.

The woman told officers when she had arrived at the scene, Brambila took her phone and accused her of infidelity.

“The suspect began punching her in the face with a closed fist,” Brambila’s probable cause statement says. “The victim got away from the suspect and began to shower. The suspect unlocked the bathroom door and began whipping her with a rubber exercise band. The victim was able to get away a second time.”

The woman grabbed her son and tried to leave the residence, the statement says. Brambila would not allow her to take the child, the affidavit says.

“The suspect threw the child in the bathroom and locked the door,” the statement says. “The suspect began punching the victim on her head. The victim was able to leave the residence” with a family member, the statement says.

“The victim sustained a broken hand during the altercation and had injuries from being punched in the face.”

Brambila was arrested on March 4 at a local gym and was taken into custody without incident.