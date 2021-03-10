Washington County man dies at Quail Creek State Park

QUAIL CREEK STATE PARK, Utah, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County man is dead following an incident at Quail Creek State Park on Monday.

“Around 7:45 p.m., family members called authorities to report that 77-year-old Donald L. Denoon had gone fishing alone in his boat at Quail Creek earlier that morning and had not returned home,” said a news release from Utah State Parks.

First responders from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, Washington County Search and Rescue, and Hurricane City Police were dispatched to the state park to search for the man.

“At around 10:30 p.m. that night, responders located and recovered Denoon’s body from the water on the northeast side of the reservoir,” the news release said. “He was not wearing a life jacket, however, one was found inside his boat.”

Conditions in the area on Monday were “quite windy throughout the entire day, with occasional strong gusts and cold water temperatures,” officials said.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Denoon’s friends and family,” the news release said. “The incident remains under investigation at this time.”