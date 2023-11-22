Washington County man sentenced for possession of stolen firearm

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Southern Utah man was sentenced Tuesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah.

According to court documents, Kenneth N. Webb, 67, of Washington County, Utah, possessed a stolen Ruger .380 firearm in June 2022. Webb pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2023. At his change of plea hearing, Webb admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew or had reason to believe it was stolen. Webb also admitted that the Ruger .380 traveled in and affected interstate commerce.

The case was investigated by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen P. Dent and Brady Wilson, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.