Washington County officials offer reward for recovery of AR-15 stolen during burglary

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for the recovery of an AR-15 stolen from an unmarked police vehicle during a burglary Thanksgiving Day.

A news release from WCSO said that on Nov. 28, the vehicle was burglarized in the city of St. George.

“During the theft, police body armor, a Colt AR-15 rifle, serial number A0186353, and other police related items were taken,” the news release said.

The St. George Police Department has arrested the individual responsible for the theft, recovering several of the stolen items, the news release said, but the rifle and body armor are still missing.

“Detectives with the St. George Police Department are actively pursuing leads in recovering the stolen rifle and body armor,” the news release said. “While Washington County officials are confident in the investigative process, our primary focus continues to be the recovery of the rifle.”

The Sheriff, County Attorney and County Commissioners have authorized a reward for the first person who provides information that results in the immediate return of the rifle to authorities, the news release said. The person will receive $2,500 and a grant of immunity from prosecution for illegally possessing or obtaining the weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. George Police Department Detective Jud Callaway at 435-627-4411 and reference incident 19P030882.