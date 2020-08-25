Washington County SAR helps injured climber down scree slope

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue worked with St. George Fire crews and Gold Cross medics on Monday to rescue a man who fell while climbing.

This was incident No. 114 for Washington County SAR.

In a Facebook post, SAR said they “worked together to deploy a guiding line to bring the patient down the scree slope.”

The loose rock debris, or scree, is unstable and dangerous to traverse.

Incident No. 115, also on Monday, was a citizen assist on the Babylon Arch trail. It involved a family that got off the trail and got lost. They also suffered from some heat-related issues, the Facebook post said.