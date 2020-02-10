Washington County SAR rappels injured climber more than 400 feet to safety

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Search and Rescue members used a tandem rappel to bring an injured climber down a 430-foot rock face at Island of the Sky in Snow Canyon State Park.

Rescuers were called to the park northeast of Ivins at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday to assist the man, said a Facebook post from Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

“A climber had reached the top of their climb at the top of the mountain,” the Facebook post said. “He was working his way over to take the route down when a piece of sandstone he was standing on broke causing him to fall approximately 20 feet.”

SAR responded and provided medical attention, then then did a tandem rappel to get the injured patient off the mountain.

“Once again the drone was very useful to fly needed supplies up to the top of the cliff,” the post said. “And then, to provide light for the technical rope rescue after dark.”

The climber himself responded to the Facebook post, and commented:

“I ended up breaking three bones in my ankle and one bone in my shoulder. The helmet in my pack saved my spine from breaking. Watch your step! Sandstone can easily break. The WC SAR did an incredible job. Shout out to all the members who moved fast to get to the top and get me down in one rappel.”