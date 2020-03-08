Washington County SAR rescues motorcyclist who fell into ravine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a call Saturday afternoon after a member of a motorcycle group fell into a ravine.

The man fell at about 3 p.m. when the group was riding on a trail off state Route 9 in La Verkin, according to SAR.

The Search and Rescue team used ATVs to reach the injured man, who then was flown to the hospital by Life Flight helicopter.

In addition to SAR, Hurricane Fire Department medical crews and law enforcement officers responded to the scene.

No information was available regarding the injured man’s condition.