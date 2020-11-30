Washington County search and rescue assists motorcycle rider after crash

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Search and Rescue crews assisted a motorcycle rider after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Teams responded just after 12:35 p.m. Sunday, said a tweet from Washington County officials.

“SAR was called out assist medical in accessing and transporting a motorbike rider that had wrecked,” the post said.

The post did not give the condition of the rider, or the cause of the crash.

