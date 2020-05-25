Washington County Search and Rescue crews respond to 5 call outs in one day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Search and Rescue crews responded to five call outs Sunday, including one in which a mountain biker passed away.

“Five call outs already today!” said a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. “Two of them came in only seven minutes apart. Then, two others came in only four minutes apart… the day is not over yet!”

Monday morning, officials released a list of the call outs they responded to.

The first, at 11:33 a.m., at the Red Cliffs Recreation Area northeast of St. George, a “hiker injured their ankle/leg and was unable to hike out unassisted. SAR was called out to help transport the patient back to the trail head.”

The second, just seven minutes later, occurred on the Anasazi Trail near Ivins when a hiker injured her ankle and was unable to hike out unassisted. Crews helped to transport the woman back to the trail head.



The third call out, at 1:38 p.m., occurred on the Bearclaw Poppy Trail southwest of St. George, when a mountain biker had cardiac issues while riding the trail.

“Despite the best efforts of bystanders, medical personnel, and SAR volunteers, the patient did not survive,” the post said. “SAR then assisted in the recovery of the deceased individual.” That individual has not yet been identified pending notification of family.



The fourth call out came at 4:12 p.m., at Sand Hollow State Park near Hurricane, when a utility task vehicle rolled injuring the riders. SAR was called out to help access and transport the patients.



Just four minutes later, in the Little Creek Recreation Area, west of Randolph, the family of a 1-year-old child whose family was camping was reported as being “extremely ill” and the mother was having a hard time keeping her conscious.

“SAR was called out to help access and provide medical support and help transport the patient to incident command where an ambulance was waiting,” the post said.