Washington County Sheriff seeks info after report of armed juveniles at fair

HURRICANE, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for tips from the public after a report of juveniles with guns Saturday at the Washington County Fair.

Officers were alerted to the situation at 10:07 p.m. Saturday.

“Deputies were on the grounds already patrolling on foot and were able to respond to the specific area within minutes,” a WCSO news release says.

“When the deputies located the group of juveniles, four of them fled on foot. Although deputies were able to speak with three of the juveniles, the four juveniles that fled have not been identified. This, in part, is due to a lack of cooperation with those present.”

None of the juveniles who stopped at the deputies’ commands had any weapons on them, the news release says.

“During the investigation into the incident, two abandoned firearms were located in the parking lot area where some of the juveniles fled toward. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from anyone who has information about this incident. This is an active investigation.”

There were no threats of violence reported at the time of the incident, the WCSO account says.

“The act of juveniles ‘waving’ firearms around, in itself, is a concern that the Sheriff’s Office does not take lightly. Based on preliminary reports, this is believed to be an isolated incident. If you have any information that may help identify the individuals who fled, please contact Dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident 23W002036.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and police officers from multiple agencies in Washington County will be present at the fairgrounds to keep attendees safe, the statement says.

“If anyone has concerns at the Washington County Fair or observes any suspicious activity, we encourage them to contact a uniformed deputy/officer patrolling the fairgrounds or call police dispatch for immediate assistance.”

The Washington County Fair continues through Saturday in Hurricane.