Washington County Sheriff seeks tips after 6 cows shot, killed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after six cows were found shot dead on Aug. 14.

“Deputy arrived and found some spend casings and an empty ammo box, and collected it,” Deputy Graham Hancock, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily on Monday. “At this time, we have no suspects.”

The incident happened in the Grass Valley area, just north near Pine Valley, Hancock said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office.