Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for inmate nearly a week overdue from furlough

HURRICANE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 39-year-old inmate nearly a week overdue from a furlough from Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Robert Yurek was released on a temporary furlough the morning of Feb. 13 and was due to return by 9 p.m. that night, the sheriff’s office stated on social media Sunday.

“Deputies have been attempting to make contact at his usual places but have been unsuccessful in contacting him,” the post states. “We have received information that he may still be in the ‘St. George area,’ which could include any of the towns in Washington County.”

Yurek is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials did not disclose the reason for Yurek’s furlough, though the post notes they can be granted for medical reasons, to allow inmates to attend funerals or make contacts for future employment.

Prisoners on furlough can be allowed to leave unescorted, the post states.

Anyone with information about Yurek or his whereabouts is asked to call 435-634-5730 and reference case No. 23W000906.