Washington County unveils crisis center, 2nd in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dignitaries were gathered for the unveiling of Washington County’s Crisis Stabilization Center meant to keep crisis from becoming crime.

Also referred to as a Receiving Center, the ribbon cutting ceremony was attended Tuesday by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox along with a bevy of local officials, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“What is a Receiving Center though, and how can it help our community?” the sheriff’s office asked.

“Why were there so many law enforcement officers in attendance for the ribbon cutting? Read on if you want to know more!”

The center is the second type of building and program of its kind established in the state, with the first being in Davis County, according to the post on social media. “We at the Sheriff’s Office are excited about this new additional resource available to our community.”

The center gives a community a “first-line option for crisis intervention. This new center in open 24/7/365 and functions as a crisis response site and offers brief crisis stabilization.

“It will be staffed by nurses, peer support, and councilors. It is meant for people (adults) experiencing mental health, substance use, or other behavioral crises.”

The center also functions as a diversionary program that police officers can sometimes use as an alternative to taking first-time offenders to jail. “People using a receiving center generally stay up to 24 hours or until the crisis has stabilized. They can receive physical health screening, detox services, medication management, and suicide assessment. Once stabilized they will be linked to a treatment program and discharged.”

The center is not available to anyone committing crimes such as DUI, or involving combative/assault/danger to others, person-on-person crimes, or theft that has loss to another person,” the sheriff’s office stressed.

“As Sheriff Nate Brooksby stated at today’s ribbon cutting, the goal is to get people back into the community as productive members of our society.”

People actively using drugs, but are seeking help with their addiction, or people with suicidal ideation due to depression or mental illnesses can partake of the center. “They will receive the services mentioned above and if they follow through with the program it could mean no charges may be filed.”