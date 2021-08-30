Washington County’s Oak Grove Fire, caused by campfire, estimated at 200 acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Oak Grove Fire, burning since Sunday afternoon in Washington County, is now estimated to be 200 acres in size.

“The fire was caused by an unattended campfire,” says a Utah Wildfire Info tweet issued at 6:33 p.m. Sunday night.

“This is an important reminder that despite recent rains, fire potential still exists. Always drown, stir, feel, & repeat until your campfire is cold to the touch.”

Earlier tweets said Oak Grove Campground had been evacuated, and that a Type 3 IMT has been ordered to manage the incident due to increased complexity.

It added that four crews, seven smoke jumpers and a type three helicopter were responding to the scene as of Sunday evening.

