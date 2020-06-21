Water advisory lifted in Tooele City after ‘break’ in storage tank

TOOELE CITY, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A water advisory issued for residents in Tooele City “south of Vine Street and East of Main Street” has been lifted.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by Tooele City late Saturday morning, concerns over possible contamination were linked to the discovery of a “break” in a city water storage tank.

The update on Facebook Sunday at 11 a.m. said:

Tooele City and Tooele County Health Department officials are pleased to inform residents living SOUTH of VINE STREET and EAST of MAIN STREET that water samples have returned ALL CLEAR and residents may begin safely drinking the water. All other water systems continue to be safe.

The city will continue to collect samples and closely monitor this specific water system over the next ten days.

For more information, please contact: 435-833-8220.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.