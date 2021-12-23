Water boil order in place for town of Oak City

OAK CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order is in place for the town of Oak City in Millard County.

“NOTICE: For residents using Oak City culinary water — We have received word that a routine test of our water system has come back bad,” says a Facebook post from the city. “Another sample was taken and it was determined that the water supply from one of our springs failed the test. Now that the source is known, that source has been removed from our drinking water system but we have been issued a water boil order from the health department until further testing shows that the water passes the tests. The system is already improving from when we were first notified. Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Oak City maintenance personnel have turned out the spring that tested positive for E.coli and are currently disinfecting and flushing the water system.

“We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water,” the post says. “We anticipate resolving resolving the problem within a couple of days.”

Residents are being advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for five minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

