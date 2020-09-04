Water boil order remains in place for Scofield in Carbon County

SCOFIELD, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A water boil order remains in place for the town of Scofield in Carbon County after the drinking water supply tested positive for coliform, officials said.

The Rural Water Association of Utah issued the order Sunday, instructing residents to boil their water for the next 72 hours.

On Thursday evening, Utah Department of Environmental Quality posted on Facebook: “The boil order in the town of Scofield continues. Testing in the water Wednesday came back negative for coliform and E.coli. Officials, however, must show repeat negatives in order to lift the boil order.

“The test results from Thursday should be in sometime Friday. At that point, officials hope the boil order will be lifted then.”

The water association, along with the Utah DEQ, attempted to resolve the issue by flushing and chlorinating the pipe, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says coliform bacteria are present in the environment and feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans. Coliform bacteria are unlikely to cause illness. However, their presence in drinking water indicates that disease-causing organisms, or pathogens, could be in the water system.

A total of 90 residential connections and two commercial connections have been affected, officials said.

The CDC says that during a boil order, you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator

