Water leak shuts down 2100 S. and 1100 E. in Salt Lake City while crews are on scene

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department has issued a public advisory Friday night regarding a water leak near 2100 South and 1100 East.

The leak is “significant,” according to SLCFD on Twitter, and roads in the area currently are closed.

SLCFD Capt. Andrew Burton told Gephardt Daily at 9:15 p.m. that the source of the leak is as yet unknown, but no evacuations have been ordered, and he is not aware of any damage or potential damage to property.

Fire crews are working with Streets and Water departments, and Salt Lake City Police officers also are on scene.

"We are asking the public to avoid this location for the safety of those working," the tweet said.



