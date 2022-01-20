Water main break hits S. Ogden, S. Weber, Washington Terrace, Ogden; residents advised to conserve water.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A major water main break is affecting multiple Weber County cities Wednesday night, and residents are being urged to limit water usage.

The break is affecting South Ogden, South Weber, Washington Terrace and into Ogden, according to a South Ogden post on Facebook.

Weber Basin is working to repair the break and anticipates that repairs will go into Thursday.

To view South Ogden City’s post on Facebook or to comment on conditions in your area, click here.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.