Wayward pig ‘The Fuzz’ joins ‘Reba,’ the free-ranging cow in unique Utah Co. Sheriff’s auction

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has announced the addition of a wayward porker to what some are calling “the livestock on the lam” silent auction, underway through Tuesday April 19.

The silent auction allows people to bid on unclaimed critters who have wandered their way into the custody and care of Utah County.

First on the auction block was Reba, a cow found free-ranging in the Benjamin area.

On Saturday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a pig named The Fuzz to the auction block.

“The Fuzz is male and appears to be a white pig breed,” the UCSO statement says. “He was found running at large in Lehi and was picked up by his friends with Lehi Animal Services. He has found a temporary home in our stock yard, but we have been unable to locate his humans.

“The Fuzz has been in our care for over a week and we are hoping to find him his forever home! So please consider bidding to give ‘The Fuzz’ a loving home!”

The auction for Reba and The Fuzz also continues through noon on Tuesday. For more information on the silent-auction and how to submit your bid, click here.