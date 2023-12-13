WCSO retracts earlier statement on condition of Toquerville girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has retracted a statement issued Wednesday afternoon regarding a 5-year-old girl from Toquerville it reported had died Wednesday after being discovered unresponsive in a bathtub on Monday.

The girl, who was transported first to the St. George Medical Center, then to Primary Children’s Hospital, has not died.

“I want to clarify that the child in the drowning is still in critical condition and not deceased,” says a statement released by Sgt. Joel Hafoka, WCSO. “We will provide an update if that changes.”

An update released a few minutes earlier said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it issued the initial news based on information from what “was deemed to be several reliable sources that now has been confirmed to be inaccurate as to the condition of the child.

“We sincerely apologize for any burden or difficulty this may have caused to anyone who received that information, especially to the family.”