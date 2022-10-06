WCSO warns of water sampler scam, extra patrols assigned

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents here to be leery of an apparent scam artist posing as a water department official.

Extra patrols have been assigned to the city as a result. “A notice to Washington Terrace residents” reads the alert headline in all capital letters on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

“There has been an unidentified individual going door to door requesting to enter homes to take water samples. This individual is NOT a representative of Washington Terrace City.”

The Wednesday press release further states the city currently has no need to gather water samples or test water pressure in homes. “Do not let this individual in your house or give them anything.”

Sheriff’s deputies are providing extra patrols to try to locate the individual and residents are asked if they notice anything suspicious, or the individual visits their home, to please call Weber County dispatch at 801-395-8221.

