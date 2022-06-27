Weather helps firefighters increase containment of Left Fork Fire to 13%

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State fire officials say weather has been favorable for firefighters battling the Left Fork Fire, allowing crews to increase containment to 13%.

The human-caused wildfire has burned more than 4,200 acres in Kane County and the Dixie National Forest since it started May 9, state fire officials said in a news release.

“Scattered clouds and slight precipitation for the last few shifts have resulted in decreased fire behavior, allowing firefighters to identify and extinguish heat sources,” according to a tweet Sunday night from Utah Fire Info.

“This slow, thorough progression of mopping up the perimeter and interior should continue to lead to increased containment.”

The Left Fork Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Bryce Canyon National Park. No structures have been damaged.

All evacuations for the wildfire have been lifted, state fire officials said. Full containment on the fire is expected on Aug. 1, according to the news release.

A map of the Left Fork Fire and Sunday’s news release from state fire officials are included below: