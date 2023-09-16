Weber animal shelter fears the end of its no-kill status

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — County officials are asking the community to step up to avoid having to euthanize the tenants of its overcrowded animal shelter.

The county is slashing, even waiving, adoption fees and reaching out to the public to avoid a return to death row days at the shelter.

“For Weber County Animal Services to remain a no-kill shelter, we need your help as a community to spread the word on adoption,” reads a post on the county’s Facebook page.

“Many animals need to be urgently adopted as the shelter is overcapacity. Some adoption fees are being waived.

Friday exact figures weren’t available, but the shelter generally holds about one hundred dogs, and a lesser but similar number of cats.

“We’re constantly full,” said one staffer who noted workers dread the prospect of euthanasia. “We’re pretty upset about it.”